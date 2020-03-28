TEXAS, USA — The Department of Public Safety added the required form and terms for self-quarantine to its website in response to Governor Abbott's Executive Order. People traveling to Texas from the New York Tri-State area, New Jersey, Connecticut, and New Orleans through an airport are to complete the form as part of the mandated self-quarantine outline in the executive order.

The order takes effect at noon, Saturday, March 28 and DPS is overseeing its enforcement.

Required Travel Form

Travelers traveling from any of the mentioned areas will be screened by DPS trooper at Texas airports beginning Saturday. People are required to give DPS identifying information including full name, birth date, home address, driver's license or passport information and the quarantine location.

The form can be downloaded from the website and be filled out prior to exiting the airplane. Passengers who have not filled out the form will be given one upon exiting the airplane.

To make sure the individuals are complying with the Mandatory Terms of Self -Quarantine DPS agents will make unannounced visits to the quarantine locations listed.

Enforcement Action

DPS expects wide compliance with the order, but states that under Texas Government Code § 418.173, no complying with the terms is a criminal offense. The punishment can be a fine of up to $1,000, confinement in jail for up to 180 days, or both and DPS will take the appropriate action against those not in compliance with the order.

Additional Information

DPS, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and airline industry are working together to provide information and ensure compliance.

Information for travelers, including the required form, for those who are impacted by the self-quarantine can be found at the DPS website.