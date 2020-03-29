FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas — Franklin County Judge Scott Lee confirmed the county's first COVID-19 case.

Judge Lee says the case is travel related.

The county did not release any other details regarding the case.

Judge Lee says the county does not have a shelter-in-place order. However, he urged all people to stay at home if possible.

Other East Texas counties with confirmed cases include:

Angelina County - 1

Bowie County - 1

Cass County - 1

Cherokee County - 1

Gregg County - 4

Harrison County - 1

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 1

Rusk County - 3

Smith County - 27, 1 death

Shelby County - 1

Upshur County - 1

Van Zandt County - 1

