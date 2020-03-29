FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas — Franklin County Judge Scott Lee confirmed the county's first COVID-19 case.

Judge Lee says the case is travel related.

The county did not release any other details regarding the case.

Judge Lee says the county does not have a shelter-in-place order. However, he urged all people to stay at home if possible.

Other East Texas counties with confirmed cases include:

  • Angelina County - 1
  • Bowie County - 1
  • Cass County - 1
  • Cherokee County - 1
  • Gregg County - 4
  • Harrison County - 1
  • Hopkins County - 1
  • Morris County - 1
  • Nacogdoches County - 1
  • Rusk County - 3
  • Smith County - 27, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 1
  • Upshur County - 1
  • Van Zandt County - 1

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.