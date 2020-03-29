FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas — Franklin County Judge Scott Lee confirmed the county's first COVID-19 case.
Judge Lee says the case is travel related.
The county did not release any other details regarding the case.
Judge Lee says the county does not have a shelter-in-place order. However, he urged all people to stay at home if possible.
Other East Texas counties with confirmed cases include:
- Angelina County - 1
- Bowie County - 1
- Cass County - 1
- Cherokee County - 1
- Gregg County - 4
- Harrison County - 1
- Hopkins County - 1
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 1
- Rusk County - 3
- Smith County - 27, 1 death
- Shelby County - 1
- Upshur County - 1
- Van Zandt County - 1
