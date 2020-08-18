Getting a flu vaccine during COVID-19 pandemic

What you should know before you get a flu shot amid COVID-19.

TYLER, Texas — With the continued spread of COVID-19, many people are concerned about the upcoming flu season. On Monday, Walgreens stores across the country started offering flu vaccinations, but a local expert is warning against getting vaccinated so early.

"In the estimation of the CDC, yes, it is still too early," Dr. Matthew Boehme of UT Health East Texas said. "Right now, they're still saying September and October is the ideal time to get that flu shot. Reason being, you'll see that your coverage with the flu shot is going to weaken and lag later in the season leaving you vulnerable to infection."

The CDC is recommending that everyone get a flu vaccine, except for infants under six months old, including people who once had COVID-19.

"Currently, their guidelines say if you've met the criteria for getting out of isolation from the COVID, then you should meet the criteria for coming in and getting your flu vaccination," Dr. Boehme said.

In a statement given to CBS19, Walgreens says they will allow people to get a flu vaccination at one of their locations if they've recovered from COVID-19, however, they will be checking patients temperatures.

"Right now, we're going with the idea that if you've recovered from COVID, according to the CDC guidelines, recovered from the isolation, then you should be okay to come and get a flu vaccination," Dr. Boehme said.

According to the CDC website, it's actually possible to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. Due to the face that the symptoms of both viruses are so similar, Dr. Boehme says it makes diagnosing them difficult.

"You can't just examine someone, ask questions and have a real good idea which one is which because the symptoms overlap so much," Dr. Boehme said. "But actually, clinically, there's not much to separate the two at the moment. As time goes on, we might see a little more data, a little more differentiation, but right now, it's more or less, too hard to tell without the testing."

The FDA recently approved a test that checks for both flu and the virus that causes COVID-19, however, they're only being used at public health labs right now.