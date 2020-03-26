TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott gave an update on the state's efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus Thursday.

He updated the state's numbers on coronavirus cases and deaths. He says there are now 18 deaths from coronavirus in Texas. He also said there are 100 patients in hospitals being treated with coronavirus and 1,420 total confirmed coronavirus cases.

Gov. Abbott issued an executive order requiring anyone traveling from New York or New Orleans to mandatory self-quarantine for 14 days.

He also said increased testing is the key to slowing the spread of the coronavirus. The governor mentioned private medical facilities that are now contributing to testing. There is also expected to be an increase in drive-thru testing.

On Tuesday, Gov. Abbott addressed the state and pledge a massive increase in masks and other medical supplies for Texas hospitals. He has not issued a state-wide "stay-at-home" order, and instead is leaving that decision to individual cities and counties. He did, however, acknowledge there has not been the level of compliance with those cities orders that he would like to see.

San Antonio is under a "Stay Home, Work Safe" order which means only those in essential services should report to their workplaces.

RELATED: First case of coronavirus in Uvalde, per report

RELATED: President Trump declares state of disaster in Texas

RELATED: San Antonio doctor preparing for worst-case scenario in local coronavirus fight