TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott announced the first phase of the state's plans to reopen Texas in a news conference on Monday.

On Friday, a number of businesses will be able to reopen with restrictions in place. Restaurants, retail stores, movie theaters and malls will all be able to reopen on May 1, as long as 25% occupancy is maintained inside the businesses. Gov. Abbot also announced the mandatory quarantine previously put in place for those traveling into Texas from Louisiana will be 'eliminated.'

The mandatory quarantine will remain for those traveling from California; Connecticut; New York; New Jersey; Washington; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; and Miami, Florida.

Office of the Governor Greg Abbott Phase 1 of Texas' ongoing plan to safely and strategically open begi... ns on May 1st. Certain services & activities are allowed to open with limited occupancy. Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) issued minimum standard health protocols to minimize the spread of #COVID19.

