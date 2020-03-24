AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave an update on the state's efforts to fight the coronavirus Tuesday afternoon.

The Governor said 11 people in Texas have died from the coronavirus and a total of 715 people have tested positive. He said there would be a "dramatic increase" in the availability of testing to all states, including Texas.

He also said there would be an increase in personal protection supplies and masks coming to Texas. That includes more than one million masks coming to the state in the next week.

On Sunday, Governor Abbott issued two executive orders aimed at opening up hospital beds in preparation for an influx of coronavirus patients. He also ordered the Texas National Guard to put up temporary medical facilities. He did not issue a state-wide "stay at home" order, but instead left it to individual cities and towns to decide on restrictions.

Both San Antonio and Houston announced "stay home, work safe" orders this week.

The total number of cases as of Monday evening in Texas was 720, according to Johns Hopkins University. Nine deaths have also been reported in the state of Texas.

