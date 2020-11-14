Governor Abbott announces distribution of new COVID-19 antibody therapy

All acute care hospitals across Texas will be receiving the initial installment of these antibody therapies.

The Department of State Health Services and Governor Abbott will begin to distribute COVID-19 antibody therapies across the state of Texas.

These weekly shipments will be going across different acute hospitals in the state according to a press release.

The antibody therapies are bamlanivimab, the Eli Lilly & Company monoclonal and they will be allocated starting next week.

The shipments will be provided to Texas for no cost from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"This initial allotment of bamlanivimab will help health care professionals effectively treat cases of COVID-19 within their communities and aid in reducing hospitalizations," Governor Abbott says. "I thank the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for providing Texas with this crucial antibody therapy that will help keep Texans safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19."