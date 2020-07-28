Governor Abbott extends application deadline for pandemic food benefits

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program is a one-time benefit of $285 per child, and can be used the same way as SNAP.

TEXAS, USA — Governor Abbott will be extending the application deadline for Texans to apply for pandemic food benefits on Tuesday.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program is a one-time benefit of $285 per child, and can be used the same way as SNAP. Families with children who qualified for free or reduced-cost school meals are able to apply until August 21.

"The P-EBT program helps ensure that families continue to have access to healthy food as some schools, and subsequently school lunch programs, remain closed due to COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "I encourage eligible Texans to apply for these benefits so they can continue to provide food for their families during these challenging times."

"If your family is eligible, we want you to apply for this one-time benefit because we don’t want to leave federal lunch money on the table," said HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. "We’re pleased with how many families have so far received this benefit, but there are still thousands of eligible families in our communities that can apply for assistance.”

According to the press release, over three million children in the state are eligible for free or low-cost school meals, and so far almost $790 million in P-EBT benefits have been issued, helping around 2.8 million children.