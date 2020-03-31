TYLER, Texas — In a normal school year, the month of March, high school and college seniors are looking ahead to prom or graduation.

"I was really looking forward to graduation," Blair Blackburn, a student at the University of Arkansas, said.

Blackburn, an East Texas native, says while she anticipates graduating this spring, she remains hopeful a commencement ceremony will also be in her near future.

"It’s really sad the traditions I was really looking forward to participating in as a graduating senior that’s just not going to happen," Blackburn said.

Those traditions include walking across the graduation stage in front of family and friends, and the traditional senior photos one would take on campus.

"Senior pictures on the senior walk all around campus, it’s just something really special that everyone in the past years has gotten an opportunity to do and unfortunately my year won’t experience that," Blackburn explained.

For high school seniors, the impact of the coronavirus has meant the loss of senior day for spring sports and prom.

"It’s disappointing. I was really looking forward to that happening, but there’s always going to be unique opportunities in the future," senior Jacob Beaumont.

On Tuesday, Governor Gregg Abbott extended school closure due to the coronavirus through May 4.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott: Schools to stay closed until May 4, Texans must stay home unless doing something 'essential'

Many universities such as the University of Texas at Tyler made the decision to postpone events like graduation ceremonies:

"The May 2 UT Tyler commencement ceremony has been postponed. The commencement committee is working to identify a fall date for the ceremony and expects to announce that date in the next few weeks. The Cowan Center will be the location of the rescheduled commencement ceremony. The committee will also announce new times for hooding and pinning ceremonies soon."

Graduates will still receive their diplomas a few weeks after the conclusion of the spring 2020 semester.

East Texas school districts such as Tyler ISD say they are focused on the now:

“Graduating our Tyler ISD seniors is a top priority for the District and we look forward to celebrating our students’ efforts later this spring,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “There are still many moving parts to be decided to cross that finish line. We are currently looking at how to handle grading periods, GPA, class rank, AP, and Dual Credit, among other things, to make sure this is equitable in support of our Tyler ISD seniors.”

For many parents of graduating seniors, it is hard to imagine their children ending an academic career without celebration.

"I've been looking forward to really watching him graduate," Jacob Beaumont's mom Shelley said. "He's going to be graduating as salutatorian, so we were really wanting to see him get up there on the stage, give his speech."