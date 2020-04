GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack confirmed 16 total positive cases of COVID-19.

Mack says the Gregg County Health Department classified COVID-19 as community spread in the county.

According to Mack, one of the positive cases reported Thursday was determined to be from Harrison County.

So far, there have been 360 people tested in the county. Of that number, 16 people have tested positive, 202 tested negative and 142 people are awaiting their results.