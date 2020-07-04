GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced five new cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County, bringing the total amount of cases in Gregg County to 28.

In addition to the five new cases, NET Health also released details breaking down the cases in Gregg County.

According to NET Health, 23 of the cases are in Longview, three cases are in White Oak and two cases are in Kilgore.

Andy Mack Good evening, I wanted to let you know that the Gregg County Health... Department did not have anything new to report this evening from yesterday. As is typical through the weekend, no new test results were received. I anticipate having more to update you on tomorrow.

Of the 28 cases, 16 patients are male while the other 12 are female.

Of the 28 cases, 16 patients who tested positive are between 41-59. Nine of the patients are between 21-40. Two patients are between 60-79. The last person's age has not been released.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 14

Bowie County - 27, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 5

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 28

Harrison County - 11, 1 death

Henderson County - 4

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 21, 2 deaths

Panola County - 4, 1 death

Polk County - 8

Rusk County - 13

San Augustine County - 4, 1 death

Shelby County - 11

Smith County - 75, 2 deaths

Titus County - 2

Trinity County - 1

Upshur County - 5

Van Zandt County - 7, 1 death

Wood County - 3

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.