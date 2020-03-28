GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County's mandatory shelter-in-place went into effect Friday morning.

If an officer determines a person is purposely endangering others, they can be charged. Lieutenant Joshua Tubb with the Gregg County Sheriff's Office says each case will be looked at individually.

"Every law enforcement officer is going to have to take every interaction with the public on a case by case basis to make the determination based on this declaration, " Lt. Tubb explained.

This does not mean the sheriff's office want to go after every person who ventures outside, they just want people to use common sense.

"We're by no means trying to keep everybody in their house with their doors locked," said Tubb.

Residents may leave their homes if they classify as an essential worker or if they need to run essential errands.

If it is determined a person has violated the mandatory shelter in place, it could be considered a class B misdemeanor. That can result in 180 days in county jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

