Hallsville ISD to purchases 2,500 laptops for students

The district will use the laptops to as a part of its virtual learning plan.

HALLSVILLE, Texas — The Hallsville ISD School Board approved the purchase 2,500 laptop computers for students and staff for virtual learning.

According to the district's Facebook page, the district is working on upgrading its technology infrastructure. The district said the new laptops is the first step in ensuring every student has access to a laptop.

“We are very excited for our staff and students, and we thank the board for their continued support,” said Superintendent Jeff Collum.