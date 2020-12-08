Harleton Elementary School student tests positive for COVID-19

The district says they will continue to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as needed.

HARLETON, Texas — Harleton ISD announced Tuesday that an elementary school student has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, Harleton Elementary has been deeply sanitized and all district employees and students are instructed to continue to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations and to practice social distancing.

The district says the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed on campus to the student is Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Should staff or students develop symptoms, the appropriate district administrator should be immediately notified.