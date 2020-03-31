HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Calling the Harris County Jail a "ticking time bomb," County Judge Lina Hidalgo said about 1,000 "non-violent" inmates will be released.

Hidalgo said this drastic action is necessary so they can practice social distancing to stop help stop the spread of coronavirus inside the jail.

One Harris County inmate has tested positive for COVID-19. About two dozen who have symptoms are in quarantine. More than 1,000 inmates who have no symptoms but may have been exposed are also in quarantine.

"New cases will spread like wildfire if we don't take quick action," Hidalgo said Tuesday.

Hidalgo's order will only release defendants in non-violent cases unless they've already been convicted.

Hidalgo stressed no one accused of violent crimes -- or who has a history of violence -- will be released.

The defendants who are released will be monitored.

There are currently about 8,000 inmates in the jail.

