TEXARKANA, Texas — Health officials in Bowie County have confirmed the first recoveries from COVID-19.

According to the City of Texarkana, there are 32 recoveries from the disease. However, the city also announced the county's sixth confirmed death from COVID-19 complications.

There are currently 83 total cases of COVID-19 in Bowie County, third most in East Texas behind Smith and Nacogdoches counties.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas: