TEXARKANA, Texas — Health officials in Bowie County have confirmed the first recoveries from COVID-19.
According to the City of Texarkana, there are 32 recoveries from the disease. However, the city also announced the county's sixth confirmed death from COVID-19 complications.
There are currently 83 total cases of COVID-19 in Bowie County, third most in East Texas behind Smith and Nacogdoches counties.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 10
- Angelina County - 27
- Bowie County - 83, 6 deaths
- Camp County - 6
- Cass County - 13
- Cherokee County - 10, 1 death
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 52
- Harrison County - 45, 4 deaths
- Henderson County - 13
- Hopkins County - 4
- Houston County - 3
- Lamar County - 8
- Marion County - 4
- Morris County - 5
- Nacogdoches County - 85, 6 deaths
- Panola County - 41, 3 deaths
- Polk County - 14
- Rains County - 2
- Rusk County - 29, 1 death
- Sabine County - 0
- San Augustine County - 14, 1 death
- Shelby County - 51
- Smith County - 123, 3 deaths
- Titus County - 10
- Trinity County - 7
- Upshur County - 12
- Van Zandt County - 12, 1 death
- Wood County - 6