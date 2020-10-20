Health officials face challenges this flu season amid pandemic

A local medical expert says flu, cold and COVID-19 symptoms often overlap.

TYLER, Texas — According to the latest Walgreens Flu Index, the Tyler/Longview area has the 8th highest flu activity in the country, but local medical experts, like Dr. Andria Cardinalli-Stein of Christus Health, say they haven't seen an influx of flu patients just yet.

"We've seen just a few cases of flu so far," Dr. Cardinalli-Stein said.

Texas is the state with the second-highest amount of flu activity, also according to the Walgreens Flu Index. Dr. Cardinalli-Stein says one of the challenges doctors are facing this year in fighting the flu, is the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"COVID-19 is an incredibly tricky virus. It can cause asymptomatic infections that can spread to others, all the way to hospitalized patients who are severely ill in the ICU," Dr. Cardinalli-Stein said. "And we don't yet know how to predict which patient is going to have which spectrum of symptoms. So there's really no way to tell COVID versus flu versus a cold based on symptoms alone.

Dr. Cardinalli-Stein says they do have tests that can identify if you have influenza or COVID-19, however, the diagnosis of one, doesn't rule out the other.

"If you have a positive flu test, we know you have flu. You have a positive COVID test, we know you have COVID," Dr. Cardinalli-Stein said. "The trouble is you can get negatives with each one of those and COVID likes to coexist with other infections. So even if you're diagnosed with flu and your COVID test is negative, we don't really have a way to guarantee that you don't have COVID and flu."

Another problem plaguing medical professionals is those typical symptoms associated with COVID-19, the flu or even the common cold can overlap.

"A loss of sense of taste and smell is much more common with COVID than with other viruses, but it can happen with any virus," Dr. Cardinalli-Stein said. "It just happens more commonly with COVID. A high fever is more typical of influenza, but it certainly can happen with COVID and you can have influenza with no fever. So there's really not any hard and fast rules, unfortunately."

Dr. Cardinalli-stein says at the end of the day if you're feeling sick, make sure to contact your primary care physician right away.