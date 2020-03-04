LONGVIEW, Texas — With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading, testing is becoming more important by the day. However, some tests can take as much as a week before people can get their results.

Healthcare Express is offering a COVID-19 test that can deliver results more quickly.

"About one to three days depending on if it was run on a weekday or the weekend," said Hillary Mitchell, a nurse practitioner at Healthcare Express.

Mitchell says a faster test allows people who are not infected to return to their normal lives more quickly.

"It's able to help people know quicker whether they're positive or not, so they can take the proper precautions," Mitchell said. "[It's] also helps limit quarantine times and allows people to get back to work quicker if they were negative," said Mitchell.

Wednesday was the first day the faster test became available in Longview. The new test began in Marshall Thursday.

To be tested, a patient must meet certain requirements.

"Patients call in, and they receive a virtual visit with one of our providers. They have to qualify for testing under CDC guideline," said Mitchell. "So either exposure to someone with the coded virus, or fever, shortness of breath, cough, sore throat, things like that."