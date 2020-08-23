Henderson ISD: Staff member at middle school positive for COVID-19

According to a district spokesman, the employee does not work in a classroom setting and is not usually in contact with students.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Henderson ISD says a staff member at its middle school has tested positive for COVID-19.

District spokesman David Chenault said in a statement Saturday that the employee was last on the middle school campus Thursday, does not work in a classroom setting and is not routinely in contact with students.

"We have notified all staff who may have had close contact with the employee," he said. "We are cleaning and sanitizing the areas of the campus where the employee had contact."