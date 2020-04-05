DALLAS — Updated Tuesday with details about the planned flight path.

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels announced their jets will be flying over Dallas and Fort Worth on Wednesday, as well as making appearances in Houston and New Orleans.

The jets have been making special appearances in cities across the country as a way to support those on the front lines of COVID-19 efforts, including health care workers, first responders and other essential employees.

Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, said in a news release Monday that the flyover would last approximately 35 minutes.

The Blue Angels released their official flight path, with times they would be overhead communities, on Twitter Tuesday.

They encouraged North Texas residents not to travel and instead observe the flyover from their homes.

"Social distancing should be practiced at all times," the Blue Angels tweeted. "Stay home and stay safe!"

The Blue Angels released their planned flight path over the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which will take place May 6, 2020.

Blue Angels via Twitter

The Blue Angels will begin their flyover near Baylor Medical McKinney Hospital at 11 a.m.

From there, the jets will head south, make a sweeping run over The Colony to the west, before continuing south to circle over Dallas.

After making their way south to fly over Duncanville, the Blue Angels will turn north then east, flying between Farmers Branch and Grapevine around 11:17 a.m.

The route will continue west before going into an "S" pattern to fly over Keller, North Richland Hills, Arlington and Forest Hills.

The jets will then circle over Fort Worth before making a bit of a "U" pattern, north then south, before flying out of the area at 11:35 a.m.

On Monday, a representative from the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show released a map of the planned route, but said it could change. The route closely matched what the Blue Angels released on Tuesday.

Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show

Over the weekend, the jets flew over Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Atlanta in similar appearances, after making a trip to New York City last week.

The Department of Defense said the Blue Angels has had a number of their presentations canceled due to coronavirus.

These flyovers across the country will come at not additional cost to taxpayers, the DOD said, because they are using the flights to help pilots meet critical training requirements and flight hours.

Additionally, some flyovers, including the one in Dallas, will only feature either the Blue Angels or the Thunderbirds, in order to allow the DOD to reach as many Americans as possible. Some shows, such as the ones over the weekend, will feature both teams.

