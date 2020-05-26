TEMPLE, Texas — The coronavirus has been painful enough for millions of Americans as they struggle to make ends meet, pay rent and bills on time and stay afloat in this unprecedented moment in history.

We have received multiple calls into our newsroom asking about the stimulus debit cards because some of them aren't working and other people accidentally threw the cards away, mistaking the envelope as junk mail.

The Money Network website has a whole list of frequently asked questions. We took a look at the fees card holders could have to pay.

First, It is normal for debit cards to face a fee from time-to-time and the same is true for the debit cards that come pre-loaded with your stimulus money.

It will cost you $2 to use an ATM outside of the card's network and while it is waived for the first withdrawal, you will not be so lucky the second time around.

There is an ATM locator on the company's website to avoid an additional fee.

Did you throw it away?

The abundance of junk mail we receive on a daily or weekly basis inside our mailboxes has lead some people to throw the cards away without even realizing it.

The good news is there is hope to get that money back, but it will just cost you. If your card was lost or stolen and need your card reissued, it is $7.50, but if you want it sent with priority shipping, it could be $17.

The Money Network says a person may replace a lost or stolen card by calling 1-800-240-8100. Information on card replacement fees can be found here.

International Use

The ATM withdrawal fee internationally is $3 plus you run the risk of additional fees from the ATM that you use.

Fees Add Up

As mentioned earlier, there are fees associated with most debit cards used outside of that specific card's network, but there are other fees you cannot escape.

Just to check your balance using an ATM machine will cost you 25-cents and withdrawing money from inside the bank with a teller will cost you $5. You only have to pay that fee the first time you visit the bank.

