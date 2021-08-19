High-risk patients can get new type of antibody shot to prevent symptoms before testing positive for COVID-19

Houston Methodist just started using the therapy this week and it is available by appointment to the general public, not just Methodist patients.

HOUSTON — The Regeneron cocktail is probably best known as the monoclonal antibody treatment given to President Donald Trump after he contracted COVID-19.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, is also receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment, his office says.

It is typically administered through an IV to prevent high-risk patients from becoming seriously ill.

Now, another version of the medication, administered as a shot, is being used before someone tests positive in the first place.

Houston Methodist started using the therapy this week. It is available by appointment to the general public, not just Methodist patients.

“We’ve treated several dozen patients. But before we rolled it out, people were already asking about it after the FDA approved it,” said Dr. Howard Huang, an expert in monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 and medical director of the Lung Transplant Program at Houston Methodist Hospital.

The subcutaneous injection of Regeneron is authorized for high-risk patients 12 years old and older who have had close contact with someone who is infected with COVID-19. Huang said clinical trials found the shots are 81% effective in preventing symptoms of COVID-19 after direct exposure.