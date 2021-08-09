"We are about to see our darkest hours," Hospitals running out of space amid mounting Covid cases

There are no beds available at Longview Regional Hospital.

TEXAS, USA — Smith and Gregg county health officials gathered Monday to share the sobering reality East Texas is facing in its battle with Covid-19.

“I would be shocked if we don't exceed our numbers from from the January February spike, probably by the end of the week," said Dr. Tom Cummins with UT- Health East Texas.

Hospitalizations in Tyler have spiked from 45 to 213 in the past month.

The Delta variant symptoms seem to have strayed slightly from the original strain. This includes not as many people losing their sense of taste or smell.

Additionally, as the virus has mutated, so has its target victims.

“Not only is this disease spreading more rapidly, it's hitting a different group. And it's hitting them fairly hard," said Dr. Cummins.

Todd Hancock, CEO of Longview Regional Hospital, said this group is younger.

“They did not think that they were going to get COVID- they thought they were healthy. They thought they were young. But they are very sick," he said.

Hospitals across East Texas are seeing the same thing- almost all of their Covid positive patients are unvaccinated. And all of them are running out of space.

“This is getting to become a crisis. And we are about to see our darkest hours," said Dr. John DiPasquale, emergency physician with Christus Good Shepherd.

Vaccines are currently free and Dr. Cummins said a Covid hospital stay can cost into the hundreds of thousands For an especially severe case- it can cost into the millions.