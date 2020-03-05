We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As of Sunday morning, Texas has administered more than 380,000 coronavirus tests. More than 30,000 Texans have tested positive for the virus, but nearly 15,000 individuals have recovered.

Saturday's top headlines

Stimulus payment tracker & FAQ | How you can get tested for COVID-19 | Local COVID-19 cases | Coronavirus symptoms | COVID-19 FAQ

Latest COVID-19 updates

Here are the latest updates from around the Houston area and the world (all times are Central/Houston time):

MAY 3 12:41 p.m. — GREAT NEWS: The number of Texans who have recovered from the coronavirus has exceeded the amount of active cases in the state for two straight days, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports an estimated 15,544 individuals have recovered as of Sunday.

Texas ranks third among U.S. states with the highest recovery numbers.

It great news for the governor as he moves forward with plans to reopen the state. The second phase of the plan is expected to start May 18.

In Texas, at least 31,548 have been confirmed and 867 people have died.

MAY 3 10:38 a.m. — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is asking residents to report any businesses and/or restaurants that are violating Gov. Abbott's order.

This means any businesses and restaurants seen operating over 25 percent capacity and any businesses that are open but not supposed to be.

You can report businesses here.

MAY 3 9:42 a.m. — The Fort Bend health department reported 50 additional cases today and eight more recoveries. The county also reported an additional death, bringing the death toll due to coronavirus to 28.

MAY 3 8:14 a.m. — Starbucks is expanding its services Monday to customers in the United States and Canada at select locations and with strict adherence to CDC guidelines, the company said.

The popular coffee chain has been serving up its latte, frappuccinos and cold brews via drive-thru; but starting Monday, some locations will be able to do grab-and-go orders. Read more here.

MAY 3 7:26 a.m. — There were more than 1.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. by Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 60,000 people in the United States have died.

Worldwide, over 3.4 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. More than 244,000 people have died around the globe.

MAY 2 7:15 p.m. — Florida deputies arrested a man who had been living out his quarantine on a shuttered Disney World island, telling authorities it felt like a “tropical paradise.” Read more here.

MAY 2 7 p.m. — Join us for a virtual Party on the Plaza to benefit the Houston Food Bank. Also appearing in the broadcast, will be Houston Astros 3rd baseman Alex Bregman, H-E-B president Scott McClelland, Rapper Bun B and Mayor Sylvester Turner.

During the show, you can help us take a stand against hunger by texting KHOUMEALS to 41444 to make a monetary donation to the Houston Food Bank.

Watch live here.

MAY 2 3:34 p.m. — The Houston Health Department is reporting 115 new coronavirus cases, bringing the city's total to 3,835. As of today, the death toll for the city of Houston has reached 65.

MAY 2 3:32 p.m. — Montgomery County Health District confirms at least 634 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, that's an increase of 5 cases since yesterday. So far, 51 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 and 153 people have made a full recovery.

MAY 2 1:11 p.m. — Houston Food Bank and HISD will be getting a helping hand from Astros superstar Alex Bregman during it mass food distribution site Saturday at NRG stadium.

The organizations are prepared to service 10,000 families by providing frozen meats, fresh produce, bread and other non-perishable items. It's third event of its kind that has been organized to help individuals unable to visit food banks during the the week.

The food distribution event will take place from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

MAY 2 11:34 a.m. — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has signed a new stay-home, work-safe order instructing non-essential businesses and workers not listed in Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's reopening plan to remain closed until May 20.

"We need to remain vigilant for a phased reopening to work," the judge tweeted.

Read older COVID-19 updates here

-----

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.