TYLER, Texas — As the world continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic happening across the globe, there are many different terms used by different sources to refer to both the virus and disease it causes.

The word coronavirus refers not to a disease or COVID-19 specifically, but a group of viruses collectively classified as coronavirus. 'Corona' is Latin for crown, and the name 'coronavirus' refers to the crown-like spikes that come out of the virus when looked at from a microscope. The coronavirus is notable for having the largest known RNA virus genome.

These viruses are responsible for a number of infectious disease outbreaks in the 21st century including SARS in 2003, MERS in 2012 and the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus was first discovered in chickens in the 1960's. Humans caught the virus from animals. The first patients with a coronavirus-caused diseased demonstrated symptoms similar to the common cold.

The virus is considered Zoonotic, which simply means it can be transferred from animals to humans. They are known to infect both mammals and birds, and there are several strains of coronavirus that have not infected people.

There are seven forms of coronavirus that can cause disease in humans.

According to GoodRx, four of the viruses cause disease with symptoms similar, and no more serious than, a common cold:

29E

NL63

OC43

HKU1

In fact, the CDC says these four strains are common throughout the globe.

However, the remaining three strains of the virus are more serious:

SARS-CoV, which caused the 2003 SARS outbreak in Asia

MERS-CoV, which caused the 2012 MERS outbreak in the Middle East

SARS-CoV2, which is causing the current COVID-19 outbreak

These three viruses can cause lung and respiratory infections and pneumonia. While there are vaccines to protect against pneumonia, they are ineffective for pneumonia caused by coronavirus.

Coronavirus typically spreads between humans via respiratory droplets from sneezing and coughing. These droplets can also spread while a person is simply talking. The droplets from an infected person can land on the mouths and noses of someone, transmitting the disease. These droplets can also be inhaled directly to the lungs.

The CDC is still researching different ways the virus spreads from person-to-person, including through contaminated surfaces. Once the virus begins spread within a certain area, it is designated community spread.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes two names for the disease behind the 2020 pandemic: COVID-19, which stands for 'coronavirus disease of 2019, and simply coronavirus disease. However, COVID-19 is not the virus itself.

According to the WHO, the virus responsible for the pandemic is severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Virologists will name a virus based on its genetic structure. The International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV) is responsible for actually naming the virus that the WHO will later recognize.

Diseases, on the other hand, are named by WHO's International Classification of Diseases (ICD) and receive their name to "enable discussion on disease prevention, spread, transmissibility, severity and treatment."

It is typical for the virus and disease to share different names. For example, the disease measles is caused by rubeola.

It is important to note a patient could be infected with a virus but not have a disease associated with that virus. For example, a patients may have Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection (HIV), but it does not mean they have HIV/AIDS, known as human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.

On Dec. 31, 2019, an unusual series of pneumonia cases were reported to the World Health Organization office in China. The cases were linked to a new virus, dubbed “2019 novel coronavirus” or (2019-nCoV).

A 'novel coronavirus' is simply a coronavirus that had not been identified in humans and has not received an official name.

On Feb. 11, the ICTV and WHO announced the name of both the virus and disease itself.

"Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatizing. It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreaks," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Feb. 11. "We had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease. "

The reason the virus was named SARS-CoV-2 is because the virus shares genetic similarities to the virus that caused the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003, SARS-CoV. However, the two viruses are different.

During the 2003 SARS outbreak, more than 8,000 people became ill due to SARS and nearly 800 died, mostly in Asia.

To avoid confusion and unnecessary fear, the WHO began referring to the virus as "the virus responsible for COVID-19" or "the COVID-19 virus."

