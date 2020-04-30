TYLER, Texas — COVID-19 affects people in a variety of ways. Some people experience few symptoms like Tyler resident Dustin Ross.

“My symptoms were pretty mild. My main symptom was the loss of taste and smell," Ross said. "I wasn't running a fever and didn't really have much of a cough."

Others have more serious symptoms that require critical care.

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis Chief of Pulmonary Medicine Dr. Suman Sinha says COVID-19 patients can be separated into two groups: Inpatient, those who need hospitalization, and outpatient. those who can be treated at home.

“Those that actually can be treated at home, the treatment is really symptomatic management. In other words, if one has a fever, that fever can be treated with what we call an anti-pyretic, such as Tylenol,” Dr. Sinha explained. “In the inpatient side, sometimes they progress to intensive care level, and other times they require just medical management on a general medical ward.”



Circumstances require doctors to get creative with their approaches. They use treatments they know can help, as well as drugs not specifically designed for COVID-19. They call these treatments off-label uses.



“We've used azithromycin and the hydroxychloroquine combination in many of our patients, and along with supplemental oxygen, fluid restriction, so as to keep the lungs as dry as possible," Dr. Sinha said. "And oftentimes, we use various forms of breathing treatments as well."

Sinha says somewhere between 5% and 10% of COVID-19 patients at CHRISTUS require treatment in the ICU ward, often with a ventilator. However, he says, this is not a death sentence.

“The chances are still quite good that a patient well managed on a ventilator will actually survive this illness," Dr. Sinha said.

Sinha says things could be worse, but he believes social distancing practices have had a positive impact.

"I think folks have taken it very seriously," Dr. Sinha said. "And it has helped us in a great way."