TYLER, Texas — Whether people are struggling to absorb the daily flood of new information about coronavirus, or stressed about being cooped up inside, adapting to this 'new normal' can be tough.

"You've got kids at home that need you. You've got everything going on, you've got your work that you now are also supposed to do at home. You have no idea when it's going to end," Elise Carter, owner of BeFree Yoga Tyler explained.

This, according to Carter, is our body's response to being in a constant state of stress.

"When that happens, our sympathetic nervous system just kind of starts going haywire, because it has to."

This can build over time and trigger emotions of anxiety or frustration. Carter and others, like CommUNITY Yoga Tyler founder Jennifer Dixon agree, yoga is the answer.

"Yoga is one of the few exercises that not only gives you improved anxiety relief, depression relief, but also improves your mobility, flexibility, [and] chronic pain," Dixon said.

After overcoming back surgery herself, Dixon recommends yoga as a coronavirus-related stress reliever for everyone, no matter their age or level of mobility.

"It's just something that people can do in their home to help alleviate stress, to help just get out of their mind for an hour."

There is also a growing community finding peace through virtual yoga.

"It's not as intimidating because, let's face it, when you look at most Facebook and Instagram [pages], you're seeing a guy balanced on one finger. Well, no one can do that, except for that one guy. You know, we're just trying to make it very accessible for everyone," Dixon said.

Participants can follow along to Facebook live videos and online sessions offered by each of the studios.

"That's pretty empowering and kind of exciting when a lot of things around us are not that right now," Carter said.

BeFree Yoga Tyler is hosting free live streams Friday, April 10th at 1 p.m. and Saturday, April 11th at 9 a.m.

CommUNITY Yoga Tyler is offering free Facebook live yoga sessions on their page.

Visit their websites at BeFree Yoga Tyler and CommUNITY Yoga Tyler, for more information.