TYLER, Texas — With areas around East Texas under a shelter-in-place, most people are looking for a way to get a breath of fresh air.

Luckily you can still visit parks even if you are under a shelter-in-place order. However, you should still practice social distancing.

When at the park, remember to avoid playground equipment since virus particles can linger on those items. Also, you should keep six feet away from people who are not members of your household.

Do

Go out and get some fresh air

Keep six feet away from people at the park

Do outdoor activities only members of your household

Don't