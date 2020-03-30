TYLER, Texas — Social distancing doesn’t mean people can’t have a social life. With a smart phone or computer, virtual game nights can take place anywhere and with anyone.

A number of classic games now have online versions.

Websites like Playingcards.io offer free classics like crazy eights, checkers, go fish and even the adult game Cards Against Humanity.

To start a game, the host can create a room and send the link to friends. All the movements are synchronized so everyone will be seeing the game play as it happens.

There’s also Pogo.com, which has over 100 options for free. Games range from card and board games to puzzle, sports and word games like Scrabble.

Do not forget, if you want some face to face interaction during the games, there’s video apps that allow you to talk with multiple people like Zoom, Skype or Houseparty.

Houseparty even has a free game: Heads Up! The game has been featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where a contestant has a limited amount of time to guess the hidden word as friends give them clues.

For the video game lovers, one of the most popular video games can now be downloaded in an app store for free. Mario Kart Tour has characters from the Super Mario Series race around courses inspired by real cities in addition to the classic courses.

Players can race up to seven people as long as they are in-game friends.

If the internet starts lagging during the virtual game night, which we all know is bound to happen, there is always conversation games like 20 questions, Would You Rather or Never Have I Ever to keep the games going.