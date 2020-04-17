JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Larry Bailey is counting his blessings.

"I was just real weak. I couldn't breathe," Larry Bailey describes as he first thought he had symptoms of a sinus infection.

But, those symptoms in mid-March turned out to be the coronavirus. He tested positive and spent two weeks at Baptist Medical Center South.

"They set me up with oxygen here at the house and I stayed on that for about a week and now I'm almost off the oxygen altogether," the 76-year-old told First Coast News.

About day four in his hospital stay, doctors told his family to prepare for the worst. Naturally, they felt defeated.

"They talked about end of life. My grandson came over and I sat down on the driveway and he sat a good distance from me and we just cried. It was awful," said Judy Bailey.

Larry and Judy Bailey have been married for 51 years.

Courtesy: Mike Coy

Larry and Judy Bailey have been married for 51 years. She said she wasn't ready to say goodbye. She couldn't see him in person while he was in the hospital, but they chatted over FaceTime.

She even stole a kiss before her husband's two-week hospital stay.

"Before I left him, I told him just today that I never told anybody, but I kissed him before I left," she said.

Larry Bailey's great-grandchildren wrote messages on his driveway when he was treated and released from the hospital after he tested positive from the coronavirus.

Courtesy: Mike Coy

His homecoming was met with messages written in chalk on his driveway by his great-grandchildren. "I am happy you can come home" and "I am happy you survived COVID-19" they wrote.

Larry's grandson, Mike Coy, is grateful to the doctors and nurses who saved his life.

"Everytime I called, they took my call. They answered my questions. They took time to speak with me and I can't say enough good things about the nurses and staff and doctors at the hospital," Coy said.