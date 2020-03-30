COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Food and Agriculture Industry falls under one of the 16 essential sectors that are continuing on as normal during the coronavirus outbreak.

With restaurants closing and more people staying at home, where we get and eat our food may have changed.

“The first thing at least in agriculture is roughly 50 percent of our food is consumed away from home, which means restaurants," said Texas A&M AgriLife agriculture economist, David Anderson. "So if 50 percent is consumed away from home, 50 percent is consumed at home."

A shortage of food isn’t necessarily the problem. Instead the market is facing distribution issues that can mess with its natural flow.

“Timing is everything, like in a lot of stuff," said Anderson. "Restaurants have already bought supplies for what they were going to serve, and now for future purchases, restaurants are going to buy less. Grocery stores are going to buy more, and that timing in how that works builds into a lot of market disruptions."

Both restaurants and farmers may need to make some changes and adapt as the overall economy is affected.

“Recessions certainly affect what people eat," said Anderson. "During the recession a decade ago, people bought fewer steaks and more hamburgers. Ground beef is relatively cheaper compared to steak, and so we change what we buy."

The demand for food will not drop off, but rather, what is supplied and how it is supplied may face temporary changes.

Anderson added that different aspects of life including one’s status of employment and one’s income have a great bearing on what happens in the agriculture industry.

