TYLER, Texas — COVID-19 was first noticed in Wuhan, China before it spread around the world. Many people are looking to China for answers about how to stop the virus.

A book titled Coronavirus Prevention Handbook, written by some of Wuhan’s top doctors, is getting a lot of attention.

Inside, the book claims to have 101 tips that could save your life. Since many people have already finished the books on their bookshelf and binge-watched all their favorite TV shows, they are buying the book with the provocative title that was edited by the Chief Physician with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Wuhan.

So, let's answer the all-important question: Will the book save your life?

Perhaps, though the pages do not reveal any miracle cures that can completely stop the virus.

First things first, the book is written in English and is approximately 100 pages long. The book, which was written by an assortment of doctors and professors from Wuhan and other cities in China, is split into two halves.

The first contains information from the Chinese doctors, and the second contains guidelines and answers to frequently asked questions from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The book starts with some scientific background about coronaviruses in general, and then gets to the novel strain the world is dealing with right now. It explains how the virus is transmitted and how long it can live in the air and on various surfaces.

Then, the book goes into tips the reader can apply to their daily life.

There is information about masks and hand-washing. The book also covers precautions to take while traveling or in an elevator, the impact of smoking or drinking on the immune system and ways to prevent infection around the house. There is also a section on mental health, with advice about ways to reduce stress and anxiety.

There are no secret cures, no villains to blame for the disease's spread, just factual information about the virus that has gripped the world.

Some of it the reader may already know, some of it they might not. In this era of online shopping, there are worse ways to spend $3.