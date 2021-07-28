It is legal for some places to require you to get vaccinated. Here's where:

President Biden is set to announce that federal employees will need to get vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing.

TEXAS, USA — A business being able to require vaccinations depends on if the facility is federally owned, state-owned or privately owned.

"I think you're going to see [vaccines] being required more and more if they are unable to get that Delta variant under control," said former 114th district court judge Cynthia Kent.

Federal properties, also known as the places that face vaccine or regular testing requirements, include airports, post offices and federal prisons.

Examples of state facilities are the Texas Department of Transportation, Department of Labor and state courthouses. Governor Abbott says that vaccines will never be required in Texas.

"The question constantly is, when the federal government and the state government clash, who's going to win in that fight?" asked Kent.

Lastly are privately owned businesses.

Kent said, "Some of the big issues for individuals are going to be what's going to happen at our shopping centers, and our restaurants?"

It is legal for these businesses to require their employees to be vaccinated. Whether or not they want to enforce that is up to their discretion.