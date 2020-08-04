TYLER, Texas — With no end in sight to the COVID-19 pandemic, the crisis and social distancing can cause a major strain on people's mental health.

Dr. Ushimbra Buford says one of the best things people can do during this time is develop a routine. In addition to this, Buford says staying positive will help the quarantine blues.

However, above all, Buford says people need to connect with others.

"I would say go through your contacts lists, or if you have an old phone book, and look for someone you haven't talked to in the several years and give them a call it everyone should be home right now," Dr. Buford explained.

Dr. Buford also suggests regular exercise. Make sure you set goals for your exercise routine.