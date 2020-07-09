Keeping facemasks in car? Don’t hang them on rearview mirror, agency warns

AAA Texas said masks hanging from the rearview mirror can hinder a driver's vision, which can lead to a crash.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Hanging a facemask or other items from a vehicle’s rearview mirror is a safety hazard, AAA Texas warns.

With the mandate to wear masks in public across Texas, many people keep masks in their vehicles for convenience, and it’s common to see them hanging from rearview mirrors.

“However, a mask or any other object hanging from a mirror can partially block your field of vision, increasing the risk of a crash,” AAA Texas said in a statement.