A Lancaster High School student has died from complications due to COVID-19, school officials said Tuesday.

Officials confirmed 17-year-old Jameela Dirrean-Emoni Barber is the youngest person to die of complications of the novel coronavirus in Dallas County.

Judge Clay Jenkins said Tuesday that Barber died in the ER before she could be admitted to the hospital. She died on April 25, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office.

Barber was a "well-rounded rising senior," according to officials. She had been an active member of JROTC and was a National Honor Society inductee who hoped to attend college.

Barber was also the first person to die in Lancaster, city officials said.

"Her positivity and campus involvement led her to be well-known and liked among both peers and teachers, leaving a void across the district and community," said Lancaster ISD Superintendent Elijah Granger in a written statement.

"Her absence leaves us with fond memories, and the unexplainable sadness of a life gone too soon."

Counselors will be available to speak with students and school officials are asking parents to speak with their children as well during this time.

Students can reach out to the following counselors below:

Sherry Burton: 405-586-8775 for A –Gre

Latrice Walker: 469-278-4888 for Gri –Per

Nellisia Session: 469-298-8358 for Pes –Z

Bevelon White: 469-423-0903 with the College and Career Center

More on WFAA: