Latest Longview mobile COVID-19 testing site served nearly 900 in first two days

Registration is be available online or in person. To register online, go to tinyurl.com/LvwTesting .

Swabs were stuck up nearly 900 noses during the first two days of the latest round of free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Longview, but be sure to have a full tank of gas if you go.

Demand outpaced supply at the testing center on its first day to open Wednesday at the Longview Convention Center causing officials to run out of tests by about 12:30 p.m. after 349 tests were given, Longview Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator for the city J.P. Steelman said.

Cars snaked around the complex Thursday morning during the start of testing that would see 549 swabs taken in one day.