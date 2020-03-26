TYLER, Texas — CBS19 has compiled a list of resources for people suffering from mental health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Disaster Distress Hotline: A free, national hotline providing 24/7, 365- day-a-year crisis counseling and support to people experiencing emotional distress related to disasters (including infectious disease outbreak). Trained counselors offer crisis counseling, information on recognizing distress, tips for healthy coping, and referrals for local care. For English speaker, call 1-800-846-8517 or text TalkWithUs to 66746. For Spanish speakers, call 1-800-985-5990 and press “2."
- United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund: National fund established to support local United Ways provide economic assistance in wake of COVID-19. Dial 211 or 877-541-7905 to speak to someone about local assistance at any time.
- Manage Anxiety and Stress: Information from the CDC on coping with stress, fear, and anxiety associated with COIVD-19.
- Five Ways to View Coverage of the Coronavirus: Tips on how to manage your anxiety, put news reports in perspective, and maintain a positive outlook.
- Keeping Your Distance to Stay Safe: Advice from the American Psychological Association on how to separate yourself from others while still getting the social support you need.
- National Suicide Prevention Hotline: If you are experiencing thoughts of harming yourself, please reach out for help. Hotlines provide 24/7, free and confidential support. Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to 741741 to get connected.
- Texas Psychological Association: To address the mental health care needs of uninsured and underinsured Texans, the Texas Psychological Association is ramping up the TPA Pro Bono Project: COVID-19, an initiative that will provide up to two hours of free mental health services for qualifying Texans.
