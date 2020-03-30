As of Monday afternoon, there are 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Angelina County - 3
- Bowie County - 3, 1 death
- Camp County - 1
- Cass County - 2
- Cherokee County - 2
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 5
- Henderson County - 1
- Harrison County - 1
- Hopkins County - 1
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 2
- Polk County - 1
- Rusk County - 3
- Shelby County - 2
- Smith County - 32, 1 death
- Upshur County - 2
- Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
