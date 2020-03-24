Restaurants operating at normal business hours
- McDonalds
- Buger King
- Subway
- Dairy Queen
- Pizza Hut
- Dominos
- Papa John's
- Chick-Fil-A
- Fuzzy's
- Slim Chickens
- Sonic
- Jason's Deli
- Manny’s Tex Mex
- Mercado's
- Times Square Grand Slam
- Mario's Italian
- Rotolos
- Zoes Kitchen
- Abuelos
- Chuy's
- Olive Garden
- Clear Springs
- Wasabi
- Walk-Ons
- Liang's Chinese Restaurant
- Happy Fish House
- Kawas
- Torchy's Tacos
- Aspen Creek
- Traditions
- Fazoli's
- Bruno's
- Roast Social Kitchen
- Jucys
- BJ’s
- Chiangmai
- Raising Cane’s
- Outback
- Newk's
- Cheddar's Scratch Kitch
- Saltgrass Steakhouse
- Spring Creek BBQ
- Freddys Frozen Custard
- Cotton Patch Cafe
- Posados
- Braum's
- Yamato
- McAlister's
- Mings Café
- Chili’s
- Chipotle
- Rounders
- Casa Ole
- Roost
- Five Guys
- On the Border
- Salsaritas
- Whataburger
- Red Lobster
- Freebird
- Long John Silvers
- Taco Bell
- Taco Bueno
- Arbys
- KFC
- Smoothie King
Restaurants operating with adjusted business hours
- La Hacienda (Mon. - Fri. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Whitehouse location only)
- Athena Greek Restaurant (11 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
- Kens Pizza 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.)
- The Grove (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.)
- Shogun’s (4 p.m. - 9 p.m.)
- The Jalepeno Tree (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.)
- IHOP (7 a.m. - 8 p.m.)
- East Texas Brewing Company (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.)
Restaurants Temporarily Closed
- Daniel Boone's
- Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q
- Don Juan
- El Charro
- China King
- Twisted Root
- Texas De Brazil
- FD's Grill House
- The Diner
- Razzoo's
- Grub Burgers
- Papacitas
- Dakota's
Food Trucks
- C Rojo's Mobile Cusine
- Bee's Knees
- Smokey Mike's
- Esprezio, Inc Mobile Espresso Bar
- Catch Me If You Can
*NOTE: According to an order by the State of Texas, all restaurants may only provide pickup or delivery service. No dine-in service will be available at any open location.
