Restaurants operating at normal business hours

  • McDonalds
  • Buger King 
  • Subway
  • Dairy Queen
  • Pizza Hut
  • Dominos 
  • Papa John's
  • Chick-Fil-A 
  • Fuzzy's
  • Slim Chickens
  • Sonic
  • Jason's Deli
  • Manny’s Tex Mex 
  • Mercado's
  • Times Square Grand Slam 
  • Mario's Italian 
  • Rotolos 
  • Zoes Kitchen
  • Abuelos
  • Chuy's 
  • Olive Garden
  • Clear Springs
  • Wasabi
  • Walk-Ons
  • Liang's Chinese Restaurant 
  • Happy Fish House 
  • Kawas
  • Torchy's Tacos 
  • Aspen Creek
  • Traditions 
  • Fazoli's
  • Bruno's 
  • Roast Social Kitchen
  • Jucys
  • BJ’s
  • Chiangmai
  • Raising Cane’s
  • Outback
  • Newk's
  • Cheddar's Scratch Kitch
  • Saltgrass Steakhouse
  • Spring Creek BBQ
  • Freddys Frozen Custard 
  • Cotton Patch Cafe
  • Posados
  • Braum's
  • Yamato
  • McAlister's
  • Mings Café 
  • Chili’s
  • Chipotle
  • Rounders
  • Casa Ole 
  • Roost 
  • Five Guys 
  • On the Border
  • Salsaritas 
  • Whataburger 
  • Red Lobster 
  • Freebird
  • Long John Silvers 
  • Taco Bell
  • Taco Bueno
  • Arbys
  • KFC
  • Smoothie King

Restaurants operating with adjusted business hours

  • La Hacienda (Mon. - Fri. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Whitehouse location only) 
  • Athena Greek Restaurant (11 a.m. - 3 p.m.) 
  • Kens Pizza 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.) 
  • The Grove (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.) 
  • Shogun’s (4 p.m. - 9 p.m.) 
  • The Jalepeno Tree (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.)
  • IHOP (7 a.m. - 8 p.m.)
  • East Texas Brewing Company (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

Restaurants Temporarily Closed 

  • Daniel Boone's
  • Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q
  • Don Juan 
  • El Charro
  • China King
  • Twisted Root
  • Texas De Brazil
  • FD's Grill House
  • The Diner
  • Razzoo's 
  • Grub Burgers 
  • Papacitas
  • Dakota's

Food Trucks

  • Rojo's Mobile Cusine  
  • Bee's Knees  
  • Smokey Mike's  
  • Esprezio, Inc Mobile Espresso Bar  
  • Catch Me If You Can   

*NOTE: According to an order by the State of Texas, all restaurants may only provide pickup or delivery service. No dine-in service will be available at any open location.

RELATED: CHECK IT OUT: Texas MealFinder Map goes live, looks to help parents locate education facilities serving meals

RELATED: 'You are an inspiration' | Tyler chef requests pay cut to help employees working reduced hours

RELATED: East Texas Brewing Company offering drive-thru pickup option for food and beer

RELATED: Texas governor: Schools, bars, restaurant dining rooms must close temporarily due to coronavirus