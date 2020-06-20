LONGVIEW, Texas — The City of Longview announced several COVID-19 testing dates between June 30 - July 7.

The Texas Army National Guard will administer the free test between 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the following locations in the city.

Tuesday, June 30: Spring Hill High School, 2800 E. George Richey Rd. Longview, Texas 75604

Wednesday, July 1: Longview High School Mickey Melton Center, 201 E. Loop 281 Longview, Texas 75605

Thursday, July 2: Stamper Park Resource Center, 502 S. Center St. Longview, Texas 75601

Friday, July 3: Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Dr. Longview, Texas 75602

Sunday, July 5: Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. MLK Blvd. Longview, Texas 75602

Monday, July 6: Pine Tree High School Theater Building, 1005 W. Fairmont St. Longview, Texas 75604

Tuesday, July 7: Pine Tree ISD Auditorium, 1803 Pine Tree Rd. Longview, Texas 75604

Residents do not need to make an appointment as the tests will be on a walk-up basis. There will also be no pre-screening. The Army National Guard will administer the tests on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Residents only need to provide a phone number so they can be reached with their results.