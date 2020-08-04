Longview police arrested a 23-year-old man Sunday and charged him with shaking a child 14 or younger, causing the boy to have brain injuries and rib fractures, according to a report.

Isaac Loyd Parker of Longview was released Monday from the Gregg County Jail on $15,000 bond on a charge of injury to a child, jail records show.

Police arrested Parker two weeks after responding March 24 to an emergency medical services call in the 1900 block of South Green Street. Parker was feeding the child, who began to cough, stopped breathing and went limp, his arrest warrant said.

