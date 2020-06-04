LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Veterans Clinic will remain closed until Wednesday, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center announced Monday.

According to Overton Brooks, the clinic was to be closed only for Monday. However, the clinic will be closed on Tuesday as well to ensure supply and staffing needs are met.

Veterans who had an appointment Monday or Tuesday will be notified by the clinic's staff. Staff will still be available to see patients through telehealth of VA Video Connect (VVC).

The clinic has confirmed cases of COVID-19. In response, Overton Brooks is taking a number of steps to ensure the virus does not spread.

Veterans are asked to call 318-990-5000 or 800-644-8370 if they need to speak with VA staff, especially if they have symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath.