Lufkin couple feeling 'great' after participating in COVID-19 vaccine trial

The couple went through two rounds of injections and believes they were given the actual vaccine.

TYLER, Texas — Jesse and Kristie Moody decided to participate in the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine trial in Houston after hearing about it on the news. CBS19 first spoke with the couple two months ago, after they had received the second dose of injections from the trial.

"We feel great," Jesse said. "And no problems sleeping, we have no trouble working out running, etc. Neither one of us wear a mask and neither one of us had anything, roll up relatively close to COVID symptoms, we felt great."

The Moodys know first hand just how dangerous the pandemic has been for people here in Texas. Jesse is the Lufkin Fire Chief and Kristie is a nurse.

The couple says after the second injection, they experienced some side effects similar to ones you may experience after getting the flu vaccine.

"My wife had the same side effects that you would have from getting a flu shot, for one day, which is just feeling a little rundown," Jesse said. "Mine were a little bit more. I felt rundown for three days and I had shoulder inflammation and elbow inflammation, which is good. I mean, that means that your body is sensing it and is making antibodies."

Based upon their symptoms, the Moodys believe they received the actual vaccine during the trial and not just a placebo.

"We're about sure we got the vaccination because the placebo, they tell you if you're injected with a placebo, you get 30 micrograms of normal saline, and 30 micrograms of normal saline is one-third of a cc," Jesse said. "It will cause nothing. Basically, you don't know that you've ever even had anything after you get the initial needle prick. So any run-down feeling any shoulder so soreness or any event, it's not going to be the result of a placebo."

Jesse says if and when the Pfizer vaccine is approved for distribution, people who received the placebo will be notified. Now they must monitor their symptoms for any changes.

"We went back one month later and then they drew our blood," Jesse said. "Our next visit is six months from that and I'm assuming they'll do the same and measure your antibody levels. Then, every week we fill out a, we have an app on our smartphones, and we have to fill out whether we had any COVID symptoms or not."

Jesse says he definitely suggests people take the vaccine once it's available to the public.