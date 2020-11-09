Lufkin couple participating in COVID-19 vaccine trial

The couple just finished their second round of injections on Wednesday.

LUFKIN, Texas — The fight against COVID-19 continues as several major pharmaceutical companies race to create a vaccine for the virus.

The latest CBS News poll shows just 21% of people polled say they would get a vaccine as soon as one becomes available. That is down from 32% in July.

However, Lufkin Fire Chief Jesse Moody and his wife Kristie are not only willing to take the vaccine, but they are also participating in the vaccine trial for Pfizer.

"We weren't nervous about the trial," Chief Moody said. "We actually, we were really looking forward to it because this is the way that this ends and that COVID goes away. If we get a vaccine and enough people get the vaccine to where it goes away and we can do away with the mask and people to go back to work and to life as normal."

The Moodys signed up for the Pfizer COVID-19 trial after seeing it on TV. They went to a clinic where they filled out some paperwork containing questions regarding their medical history and even how much they go out in public.

"They asked all about our history and everything from our medications to surgeries to what we did," Kristie Moody said. "I mean, it's very thorough."

Kristie is an OR nurse and knows all too well the toll that COVID-19 can take on a person.

"I've seen what these people go through," Kristie said. "I've seen them being put on a vent and if I can prevent that, that's what I want to do."

The couple was approved to participate in the trial after a 3-4 week waiting period. On Wednesday, they underwent the second of two doses of the vaccine.

"The first time my arm was warm to touch," Kristie said. "I felt fever in it, but I didn't run any fever, but it was sore just as if I'd gotten a flu vaccine. No more, no less."

"The first time I just had soreness in my arm and a little bit of the same feeling that you get after the flu shot where your immune system is working," Jesse said. "And I have the exact same symptoms this time as I did the last time."