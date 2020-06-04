LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department arrested a man and two teenagers Saturday night who are accused of conspiring to rob a store.

According to the LPD, officers responded to the Shell station at 3008 Atkinson Drive at about 11:30 p.m. Police say a caller told them a group of men wearing masks and gloves were in the parking lot. The caller told police one of the subjects was waving around and racking a shotguns.

Police say the caller believed the men were planning to rob the store. The caller says he heard the men talking about "Crips" and saw them using gang signs.

The group left the store in a black car before officers arrived on the scene.

Later, officers found the vehicle on Broaddus Street and made contact with the suspects. After searching the area, officers found a loaded shotgun hidden on top of the roof of a mobile home. They found a handgun on a patio table.

Officers also found blue latex gloves, blue jackets, a blue face mask and a blue bandanna.

Lufkin police arrested three suspects: 26-year-old John Richard, 17-year-old Akeem Hurts and 17-year-old Jyterion Sessions. All three were arrested, though they told police the masks and gloves were for coronavirus protection.

All three face charges of engaging in organized criminal activity – conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.