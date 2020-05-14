LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack said in a statement this evening that the city has recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 139. The mayor said it was the biggest single-day increase in the city since March.

Today's case increases and totals for Gregg County were not yet available.

RELATED: WEDNESDAY, MAY 13: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas surpass 1,900

"Unfortunately our numbers grew exponentially today," Mack said. "We have 28 new confirmed positives and no new recoveries. This is the largest number of cases in one day that we have had since early March. ... Obviously with more testing come more cases, but regardless, these people are ill and have been likely spending time out and about asymptomatic for a time — potentially spreading this virus."

You can read more about this story from our partners at the Longview News-Journal.