More moms consider at-home births during COVID-19 pandemic

New guidelines aren't the only thing moms are concerned about when bringing a baby into the world. They are also weighing the risk factors.

TYLER, Texas — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues into another month, mothers are left with a tough decision: Give birth in the hospital with no family and the risk of exposure to COVID-19 or give birth at home without the benefits of a hospital birth.

During the pandemic, hospitals have implemented new restrictions concerning child birth.

"A lot of women wanted to come get away from that and go back to their roots," Licensed Midwife and owner of Comforts of Home Midwifery, Mercy Eizenga said.

The National Library of Medicine surveyed pregnant women over the age of 18, assessing how the pandemic impacts their birth plans. More than 45 % of new mothers say they changed their birth plan in some way because of COVID-19 concerns. Those concerns include changing hospital locations because of limited bed availability, risk of contracting the virus, fewer visitors permitted after birth and fear of complications in pregnancy.

"Fear plays a huge part in making birth painful," Eizenga added.

Eizenga says she has seen an uptick in women coming to her with their concerns and choosing home birth instead.

"The biggest one is just comfort," Eizenga said. "You know, you're in your own environment, tend to be less scared."

Every woman is different and home birth may not be the best fit for them or the baby. The American Academy of Pediatrics says hospital births are still safe during the pandemic.

According to the agency, those considering home births should have a low risk pregnancy and have a certified health professional present.