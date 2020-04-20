BEAUMONT, Texas — At a Monday afternoon news conference, officials with the Southeast Texas Regional Emergency Operations Center said more than 100 employees from two Beaumont Chick-Fil-A locations have been tested for COVID-19.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said 114 employees were tested on on Monday morning, and so far, four have received positive results.

Chick-Fil-A's locations on Dowlen Road and College Street are closed.

As for plans to reopen the six-county region of Southeast Texas, officials say they're planning to follow the lead of Governor Greg Abbott.

"So yesterday, we got with Beaumont Emergency Management and went over to the old fire station on College and set up tables and things necessary, cones and all that," Branick said. "And they began testing the 114 employees of the two Chick-Fil-A locations this morning at 9."

He says the tests were completed by about 1 p.m. on Monday 'using a private contract medical care facility.'

The Parkdale Mall location will offer curbside pickup and drive-thru orders in the parking lot near the food court on the west side of the mall on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Chick-Fil-A's locations in Orange and Port Arthur are still open.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 409-838-1212

RELATED: Good for drivers, bad business: Oil industry takes historic hit as prices sink into negative territory

RELATED: Proposed bill would cancel rent and mortgages during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Shake Shack returning government's $10 million small-business loan