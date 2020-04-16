NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County officials announced five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the county's total to 72.
Health officials say the patients are:
- One female in her 20s
- One Female in her 30s
- One female in her 40s
- One female in her 80s
- One male in his 80s
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 6
- Angelina County - 23
- Bowie County - 63, 5 deaths
- Camp County - 5
- Cass County - 8
- Cherokee County - 9, 1 death
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 48
- Harrison County - 34, 2 deaths
- Henderson County - 12
- Hopkins County - 4
- Houston County - 0
- Lamar County - 8
- Morris County - 3
- Nacogdoches County - 72, 6 deaths
- Panola County - 32, 3 deaths
- Polk County - 14
- Rains County - 2
- Rusk County - 24, 1 death
- San Augustine County - 14, 1 death
- Shelby County - 51
- Smith County - 112, 2 deaths
- Titus County - 8
- Trinity County - 4
- Upshur County - 9
- Van Zandt County - 11, 1 death
- Wood County - 6
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.